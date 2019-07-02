President Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Astara

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to construct Archivan-Artupa-Sanjaradi-Alasha-Zungulash road in Astara district.

Under the presidential order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 4.9 million manats for the construction of the road connecting five residential areas with a total population of 15,000 people.

News.Az

