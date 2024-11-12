President Aliyev and Gianni Infantino hail successful Azerbaijan-FIFA cooperation

Azerbaijans Presiden Ilham Aliyev met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Baku on Tuesday.

The FIFA President presented President Ilham Aliyev with commemorative gifts, including a specially crafted ball featuring the Azerbaijani leader’s name, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev thanked Gianni Infantino for attending COP29. In turn, the FIFA president expressed his gratitude for the invitation and commended the excellent organization of the event.During the conversation, the head of state highlighted the state support for various sports in Azerbaijan, including football, and expressed appreciation for Gianni Infantino's contributions to the development of football in the country.They noted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and FIFA, expressing confidence that this partnership would continue. They also discussed potential FIFA-organized events in Azerbaijan.

News.Az