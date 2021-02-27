President Aliyev: Any attempt to violate implementation of November 10th declaration will be very harmful for Armenia (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

No matter who is in charge in Armenia, any attempt to violate the implementation of the November 10th declaration will be very harmful for this country, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a press conference for local and foreign journalists on Feb. 26, Trend reports.

“As I already quoted President Putin, “that will be a suicide”. That is exactly the word, because it will be only worse. Therefore, today in Armenia they should understand that the situation which they found themselves is the result of their long-lasting policy against Azerbaijan, is the result of the occupation. It is not only what happened in the last two years or three-four months. It is just because of the occupation,” said the head of state.

News.Az

