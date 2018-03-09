President Aliyev approves memo signed with ISESCO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed a decree approving a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in provision of services between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations and the Islamic Organization for Education, Science and Culture (ISESCO).

The memorandum was signed on Nov. 10, 2017 in Rabat, Morocco.

Under the decree, after the entry into force of the memorandum, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations is tasked to ensure the implementation of the memorandum's provisions, Trend reports.

The Foreign Ministry was instructed to notify ISESCO about implementation of the internal procedures required for the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding.

