President Aliyev: As economic opportunities increase, we will always pay attention to addressing social issues

In an interview with local TV channels, President Ilham Aliyev touched upon steps taken in the social sphere, News.az reports citing Azertac .

The head of state noted that minimum wages have risen since January 1, adding, “For a country that has made such large investments and has such a tall task of restoring Karabakh, paying attention to this area, of course, shows the essence of our policy. In other words, Azerbaijani citizens should be able to live better year after year. If we compare this increase with the inflation rate, which was a little more than 2 percent last year, then this increase is just another aid from the government to the vulnerable population. Everything should be fair in society, in politics and in the family. The principles of social justice have always been important to us.”“Over the past few years, four social packages have been implemented and more than 7 billion manats have been spent for this purpose. From now on, social and economic development will go hand in hand. As economic opportunities increase, we will always pay attention to addressing social issues – increasing the minimum wage, pensions and social benefits,” noted the head of state.

News.Az