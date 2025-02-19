President Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony for Victory Park in Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 19, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Victory Park in Khankendi.

Special Representative of the President in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts Elchin Yusubov, provided the President with information about the future developments in the park, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Victory Park will be developed over a 12.9-hectare area, with demolition work currently underway. The site is divided into two parts, with demolition already completed on the first section, which covers 8.3 hectares. A total of 279,416 cubic meters of demolition waste has been removed from the area. The second section of the park, covering 4.6 hectares, will also undergo demolition work.

In an effort to preserve the existing natural environment, inspections have been conducted in collaboration with relevant organizations, resulting in the identification of 262 trees of various species. In addition, over 300 trees from 21 different species are set to be planted in the park.

Planning work is currently in progress.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Today, President Ilham Aliyev also attended the inauguration of the Bulud Hotel in Khankendi following extensive renovation and restoration.

Head of the President's Administrative Services Department Ramin Guluzade briefed the head of state on the completed work.

The five-story hotel spans 5,325 square meters and features 45 rooms, accommodating 91 guests. It includes modern dining facilities such as a lobby lounge, a café, and both indoor and outdoor restaurants. The hotel has also created 50 jobs.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Later on, the president visited the Khankendi garment factory, a joint venture between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, to review its operations.

The head of state was informed about the facility.

The factory, covering an area of 1.2 hectares, was established based on the instructions of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. With a total investment value of 11 million manats, of which 5.5 million manats have already been invested, the factory benefits from a joint industrial collaboration to supply raw materials. Once fully operational, the factory plans to establish a fabric weaving production area using local cotton raw materials.

The factory is set to create 800 jobs in total, with 300 trained professionals already employed in the initial phase. Special efforts have been made to employ citizens returning to the recently liberated territories and residents of surrounding regions.

Since beginning operations, the factory has produced nearly 50,000 sports shirts, with plans to produce 924,000 shirts this year. In the future, it aims to manufacture 3-5 million various knitted products annually, with exports planned to numerous countries.

The inauguration of the factory took place via video link during the COP29 event in Baku last November, with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in attendance.

News.Az