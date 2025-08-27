President Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of co-op with Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu on the occasion of the national holiday – Independence Day.

"We attach great importance to the development of the traditional friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova," President Ilham Aliyev said in his message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"I am confident that through our joint efforts, in the interests of our countries and peoples, we will be able to make more effective use of the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Moldova relations and further advance our mutually beneficial cooperation both on a bilateral basis and within multilateral frameworks," the head of state emphasized.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Moldova," the Azerbaijani leader added.

