President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Georgia relations stem from unshakable will of our friendly peoples

+ ↺ − 16 px

The relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia stem from the unshakable will of the two countries' peoples, said President Ilham Aliyev in his letter addressed to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national day of our friendly country, Georgia – Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.“The relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia stem from the unshakable will and intentions of our friendly peoples, who have lived in a spirit of good neighborliness and mutual understanding for centuries. It is gratifying that our interstate relations have gained new momentum today, and that our partnership, based on mutual trust and support, has successfully developed and been enriched with new content,” the head of state noted.“The transportation, energy, and other infrastructure projects of strategic importance, which we are jointly implementing, not only serve the interests of our peoples but also play a significant role in the broader region – Eurasia, creating invaluable opportunities,” he said.“I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to expand Azerbaijan-Georgia relations in all areas, realize our joint initiatives, and deepen our mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership for the welfare of our peoples and the stability and security of our regionOn this festive day, I wish you strong health and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Georgia everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az