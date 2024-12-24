President Aliyev: Azerbaijan is strong state, moves forward with dignity and honesty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is a strong state, a country that relies on its own strength, follows its own way, has no obligations to anyone, does not bow down to anyone, moves forward with dignity and honesty, and this is our great wealth, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the ceremony dedicated to the sports results of 2024.

“The developments unfolding in the world today are obvious. Bloody clashes, wars, conflicts, the gross interference of some countries in the affairs of others, the escalation of the situation – we do not see and will not see all this in Azerbaijan,” the head of state noted, News.Az reports.He recalled that 2024 was a successful year for Azerbaijani sports. “Azerbaijani athletes represented our country with dignity in international competitions, winning nearly 1,700 medals,” the president said.“This demonstrates that our sports are developing, a new generation of athletes is emerging, and Azerbaijan, as a sports nation, confirms its strength in various international competitions,” President Aliyev emphasized.“Our athletes always delight the Azerbaijani people with their victories. It goes without saying that whatever is necessary for the development of sports will continue to be done in the coming year and in the following years. Because the policy of the Azerbaijani state in this direction is very open and unambiguous, and it has been carried out for many years,” he said.The head of state noted that sport is an integral part of Azerbaijani society, adding that the sport factor is of tremendous importance, especially in the upbringing of the younger generation and instilling patriotic feelings in the younger generation.The president announced that starting next year, major repair and restoration work will be carried out in the city of Ganja.“The city infrastructure will be renewed, city transport will be completely renovated, historical buildings will be restored and other infrastructure projects will be implemented so that Ganja, our ancient city, the homeland of Nizami, can showcase its beauty, historical appearance and modernity to the entire CIS and beyond,” he added.

News.Az