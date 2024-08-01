President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Switzerland ties will continue to develop based on friendship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said he believes that relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland will continue to develop based on friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

The Azerbaijani president on Friday congratulated his Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd on the occasion of her country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Swiss Confederation,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.“I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland will continue to develop based on friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples. I am confident that we will cooperate closely with Switzerland in the fight against climate change within the framework of COP29, which will be hosted by our country in November,” the head of state noted.“On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and the Swiss Confederation everlasting welfare and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az