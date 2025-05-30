President Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s political dialogue with Croatia provides solid foundation for expanding co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

The strengthening and enrichment of Azerbaijan-Croatia relations, built on good traditions, is a source of satisfaction, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter addressed to Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković on the occasion of the country’s national holiday – Statehood Day.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the active political dialogue between the two countries, mutual visits at high and highest levels, and regular contacts offer a solid basis for expanding cooperation in various fields, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The President noted that Azerbaijan and Croatia are currently cooperating successfully in economic, trade, and humanitarian spheres, particularly in demining. He also highlighted that collaboration in the energy sector, a priority area of partnership, has developed further and entered a new phase, positively contributing to Europe’s energy security.

“I believe that, in line with the will of our peoples, the traditional friendly relations between our countries, our bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and our strategic partnership will continue to develop steadily and grow even stronger,” the head of state wrote.

President Ilham Aliyev extended his best regards to Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and wished lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Croatia.

News.Az