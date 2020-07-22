President Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity will not be subject of negotiations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must not and will not be a subject of negotiations, said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks on Tuesday during a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Baku.

President Aliyev noted that the Azerbaijani people may rest assured that independence, freedom, welfare of people and strengthening of the country will always be in the spotlight.

He stressed that today’s number one issue is the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“I have repeatedly expressed my opinion on this issue - in international organizations, at international forums, inside the country. We have to solve this problem in such a way that this solution will fully satisfy the people of Azerbaijan,” the president said.

The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be fully ensured, President Aliyev said, adding. “All occupied lands must be liberated. Azerbaijani citizens must return to all occupied territories, including Shusha. This is my policy, and this is part of my policy, which can still be talked about openly.”

News.Az