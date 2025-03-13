President Aliyev: Blinken’s policy towards Azerbaijan actually ruined US-Azerbaijani relations

“Deadly weapons, which they supplied to Armenia, are aimed at us. They maybe be needed in other places, are being sent to Armenia," he stated.

“The so-called European monitoring mission, which is actually a reconnaissance mission of the European Union, is spying day and night on our border, looking just for places where they can penetrate. We have enough intelligence information on this so-called monitoring mission,” the Azerbaijani leader pointed out.

President Aliyev also spoke about corrupt politicians who have been supporting the Armenian diaspora for decades.

The head of state pointed out, “We have raised this issue with Armenian representatives and with their new bosses in Brussels. Because now they have changed, the big brother today is Brussels. Until President Trump won, it was the State Department, it was USAID. It was corrupt American politicians like Menendez, who are now facing serious problems. But Menendez should not be the last one. As they say, one swallow does not make a summer. There are many more who put Armenian money in their pockets. I can name them. Their names are known: Mr. Adam Schiff, Mr. Frank Pallone, Madam Nancy Pelosi, and many others, who for decades were receiving money from Armenian diaspora organizations in the United States to attack Azerbaijan and discredit it.”

“Our fight was a fight for justice, for international law, for our dignity. We implemented the UN Security Council resolutions, which remained on paper for 27 years and would have remained for 27 years more, if we did not liberate our land by force,” he said.

“Sometimes you have to use force to achieve peace and to restore justice. And today we see it. We see how the European Union is trying to change its policy towards building strong military potential. We see other countries concentrating their resources on building military potential and infrastructure. We've been doing that for at least 20 years since 2005, and have created a strong army, which liberated our territory and put an end to separatism and separatists. Today, the full restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty is a demonstration of not only the strong will of the Azerbaijani people, but also a demonstration of international justice,” the head of state added.