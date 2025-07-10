President Aliyev concludes his visit to UAE

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev completed his working visit to the United Arab Emirates on July 10.

A guard of honor was lined up at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport in honor of the head of state, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by UAE Minister of Justice Abdulla bin Awad Al Nuaimi and other officials.

