President Aliyev congratulates Australia’s Governor-General

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has sent a congratulatory message to Australia’s Governor-General Samantha Mostyn on the occasion of Australia’s national holiday.

President Aliyev extended his warm wishes to the Governor-General and the people of Australia on behalf of himself and the Azerbaijani nation. In his message, he expressed confidence that relations between Azerbaijan and Australia would continue to develop in a spirit of friendship and in line with the mutual interests of both peoples, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to further strengthen the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Australia and to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation,” the President noted.

Aliyev also wished Governor-General Samantha Mostyn good health, success in her duties, and lasting peace and prosperity to the people of Australia.

News.Az