President Aliyev, Israeli FM discuss tech and trade cooperation

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan met with Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in Baku on January 26, reaffirming the growing partnership between the two countries across economic, technological and diplomatic spheres.

The meeting highlighted the recent encounter between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel in Davos, where key issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the steady development of relations in multiple fields, including trade, energy, tourism and other strategic sectors, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the talks, cooperation opportunities in agriculture, water resource management, high technologies and artificial intelligence were emphasized. The leaders also underlined the importance of reciprocal visits and ongoing dialogue at various levels in deepening bilateral cooperation.

The role of the Azerbaijan–Israel intergovernmental commission was noted, with reference to its recent session aimed at advancing joint initiatives. Sa'ar stated that he was accompanied on the visit by representatives of major business and professional circles, adding that the upcoming Azerbaijan–Israel business forum would contribute to expanding economic and trade ties.

Sa'ar also expressed appreciation for the state-level support and care provided to the Jewish community in Azerbaijan.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest, reflecting both countries’ intention to further strengthen their strategic partnership.

