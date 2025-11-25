President Aliyev congratulates Bosnia and Herzegovina on national holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željko Komšić, on the country’s national holiday.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and your entire nation my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” President Aliyev said in his message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He highlighted the steady development of relations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, describing it as a source of great satisfaction. “Our expanding political contacts and active dialogue are accompanied by effective mutual cooperation in a number of areas,” the Azerbaijani leader emphasized.

President Aliyev also expressed confidence that relations between the two countries, rooted in the friendship of their peoples, will continue to develop through joint efforts and that cooperation will further strengthen.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he added.

News.Az