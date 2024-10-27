President Aliyev congratulates Georgian PM Kobakhidze on ruling party’s election victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on the results of the parliamentary elections held in Georgia and the victory of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, which is the leading political force of the country.

“Georgian citizens expressed their support for the development, stability and traditional values through this vote. I believe that the results of the elections will serve the overall development and prosperity of Georgia, News.Az reports.At the same time, I express my belief that the results of the elections will contribute to the continuous development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations, which stem from the will of our peoples who have historically lived in a spirit of friendship, brotherhood and good neighborliness, and further enhancement of the authority of our countries in the South Caucasus and the wider region.I would like to invite you to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan at a time convenient for you to continue our political dialogue.I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen our strategic partnership and successfully continue our mutually beneficial interaction on a bilateral and multilateral basis for the welfare of our countries and peoples, and for the prosperity and security of our region,” the head of state said in his message.President Ilham Aliyev conveyed his best wishes to Irakli Kobakhidze, wishing everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Georgia.

News.Az