President Aliyev congratulates Tokayev on Republic Day, hails strategic partnership

“The brilliant successes achieved by Kazakhstan in every field, its economic development, the improvement of the well-being of its population, and its high prestige in the international arena are the results of the significant reforms implemented under your leadership and your tireless efforts,” Aliyev said in his message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Aliyev highlighted the shared historical and cultural roots of the two nations, noting that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are developing in a spirit of mutual trust and respect.

“The Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, the 20th anniversary of which we marked this year, vividly reflects the strategic nature of our interstate relations,” he added.

Aliyev emphasized that strong political contacts, mutual understanding at the highest level, and active dialogue provide a solid foundation for expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade and economic relations, energy and green energy, transport, investment, information technologies, and cultural and humanitarian initiatives.

“The results achieved, the agreements reached, and the documents signed during my recent state visit to your brotherly country are a clear manifestation of our unwavering will and determination to further deepen our relations,” he said.

In conclusion, Aliyev expressed confidence that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen their brotherhood, strategic partnership, and alliance, while expanding cooperation across all areas. He wished Tokayev good health and success in his high office, and lasting peace, prosperity, and abundance to the people of Kazakhstan.