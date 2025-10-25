President Aliyev shares post on anniversary of Gubadli liberation - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his social media accounts marking the anniversary of the liberation of Gubadli.

News.Az presents the post: “Our Victory History: October 25, 2020 – Gubadli.” Zəfər Tariximiz: 25 Oktyabr 2020-ci il Qubadlı pic.twitter.com/TJR9gXeOCF — İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) October 24, 2025

News.Az