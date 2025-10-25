Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev shares post on anniversary of Gubadli liberation - VIDEO

Photo: AZERTAC

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his social media accounts marking the anniversary of the liberation of Gubadli.

News.Az presents the post: “Our Victory History: October 25, 2020 – Gubadli.”


