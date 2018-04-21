President Aliyev expresses gratitude to Artur Rasizade for his merits as PM

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has expressed gratitude to Artur Rasizade for his merits as the country’s prime minister.

President Aliyev said on April 21 that Artur Rasizade has worked effectively for many years holding high positions in civil service, told APA.

Rasizade worked hard for Azerbaiajn’s development under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev both duirng the USSR period and during the years of independence, said the head of state.

It was pointed out that Artur Rasizade spared no effort for even more strengthening Azerbaijan’s independence and for achieving great sucess by the country under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev as well.

