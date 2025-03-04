President Aliyev hails close production relations between Azerbaijani, Russian, Kazakh and Uzbek oil companies

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 4,Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Nail Maganov, General Director of Russia’s "Tatneft," Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan’s "KazMunayGas," and Bakhodirjon Sidikov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan’s "Uzbekneftegaz."

President Ilham Aliyev stated that a new stage of multilateral cooperation has begun, emphasizing that preparations for this have been successfully carried out, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Hailing the already established close production relations between the oil companies of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, he noted that several projects have been implemented in a bilateral format and stressed the importance of combining efforts in this regard.

The head of state highlighted the significance of quadrilateral cooperation in joint production and fulfilling orders for friendly countries.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the prospects of the newly established cooperation format, with optimism expressed that it would further expand economic ties between the countries. They emphasized that within this framework, companies plan to collaborate on emergency mitigation and joint response teams, optimize work in digital technologies and software solutions, streamline joint procurement processes, and support the development of various industrial sectors.

They also noted that this new cooperation format remains open for other foreign companies to join.

