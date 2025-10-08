President Aliyev hails strong ties with Croatia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has praised the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia, highlighting Zagreb’s consistent support for Baku’s engagement with the European Union and NATO.

He made the remarks during a meeting with a Croatian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandroković in Baku on October 8, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The parties said bilateral relations are growing on the foundations of friendship and partnership, with significant opportunities for cooperation in energy, investment, tourism, and other sectors. They also discussed prospects for advancing collaboration within international parliamentary organizations.

Jandroković, visiting Azerbaijan for the first time, said he was deeply impressed by the beauty of Baku. He congratulated President Aliyev on his contributions to the Azerbaijani state and people and praised the outcomes of the Washington talks on advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In response, Aliyev highlighted the historic importance of the agreements reached with Armenia.

Jandroković further underscored the high level of Azerbaijan-Croatia relations and the potential for expanding interparliamentary ties, noting the active work of parliamentary friendship groups in both countries and the importance of strengthening cooperation between parliamentary committees.

News.Az