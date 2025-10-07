President Aliyev: Azerbaijan key bridge in East-West and North-South corridors

Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala today, President Aliyev stressed that transport and communication links hold strategic importance within the organization. He noted that efforts to harness the potential of the Turkic world in transport, communication, transit, and related sectors have resulted in the implementation of globally significant projects, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The president also emphasised that Azerbaijan is attracting major investments in renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, and hydropower. “By 2030, approximately 40% of our energy production is expected to come from renewables,” he said.

“Currently, we are developing a green energy corridor connecting Central Asia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Europe,” the head of state added.

Aliyev further noted that Azerbaijan and OTS member states have implemented numerous major investment projects.

“To date, over $20 billion have been invested in the economies of our fraternal countries. The majority of these investments have been made in the Turkish economy,” he said. “Additionally, Azerbaijan has established joint investment funds with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Through these funds, many future projects will be implemented,” Aliyev added.