President Aliyev inspects new-generation metro trains assembled in Baku

On October 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the new-generation metro trains assembled by Baku Metro CJSC in Baku.



Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, and Zaur Huseynov, Chairman of Baku Metro CJSC, briefed the head of state on the details of the trains, News.Az reports.According to the contract signed between Global Transport Solutions LLC and Baku Metro CJSC, a total of 65 new carriages (13 train sets) are scheduled to be produced and delivered to the Baku metro between 2024 and 2026. Specifically, 35 carriages (7 train sets) will be produced in 2024, 20 carriages (4 train sets) in 2025, and 10 carriages (2 train sets) in 2026.The “81-765 Б/766 Б” series train set is categorized as a fourth-generation model, incorporating several innovative features. The carriages are manufactured according to the technical specifications of Baku Metro CJSC, with their assembly conducted within the Baku metro system. This assembly process utilizes equipment and systems from leading European manufacturers, ensuring compliance with the highest technological standards. Nine contracts have been signed with these manufacturers to facilitate direct equipment delivery to Baku.A team of 54 specialists from the manufacturing company has been sent to Baku Metro to oversee the assembly, configuration, and testing of the carriages on-site. Each new-generation train is designed to accommodate 315 passengers in the lead carriages and 329 passengers in the middle carriages, featuring 38 seats in the lead carriages and 44 seats in the middle carriages. Notably, the carriage doors measure 1400 mm in width, making them 12% wider than those in previous generations. Of the seven trains delivered to Baku, assembly, configuration, and testing of five have been completed, with the remaining two scheduled to enter service by November 8.President Ilham Aliyev examined the newly assembled carriages.With the addition of these new trains, the total number of the latest-generation carriages in the Baku Metro fleet has now reached 150.

News.Az