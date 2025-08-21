Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev: Kalbajar is now becoming one of world’s most scenic cities

“The city of Kalbajar is now becoming one of the most scenic cities in the world,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with Kalbajar city residents, News.Az reports, citingAZERTAC.

The head of state noted that the construction of four residential complexes in the city of Kalbajar is planned as part of the first stage of the Great Return Program with more than 10,000 people to live in these buildings.

The president also informed that a beautiful school is now under construction in the city of Kalbajar and it is scheduled for commissioning next year. "However, this school year, the children of Kalbajar will study in a modular school," he said.

"It is a historic day today also because the largest district of our country, Kalbajar and the city of Kalbajar, are coming back to life, life is returning here, and I am sure that you will live here comfortably," President Ilham Aliyev added.


