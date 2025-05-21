The Great Return: Azerbaijan revives life in Karabakh and East Zangezur

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Rovshan Sayyaroglu

Under the resolute and visionary leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the country has entered a new, decisive phase of its modern history. This phase is marked by the Great Return—a far-reaching, ambitious, and nationally significant program aimed at reviving life in the territories liberated from decades-long occupation and ensuring their sustainable resettlement. More than just a state initiative, the Great Return is a national mission in which the pain of loss, the strength of the people, and confidence in the future converge.



The process of the Great Return goes far beyond the physical reconstruction of destroyed towns and villages. It is a philosophy of restoration—a return of people to their ancestral lands, a return of history and cultural memory, and a return of life itself. This complex undertaking involves large-scale infrastructure development, job creation, and the re-establishment of essential services in education, healthcare, and transportation. It demands not only financial and technical investment but also a strong national will, a sense of collective responsibility, and strategic vision.



One of the top priorities is to ensure the safe and dignified return of citizens to their homeland and to create the conditions necessary for them to adapt to a new way of life. Government agencies, particularly the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, have been entrusted with crucial responsibilities. The Committee is conducting sociological research, assessing readiness for return, preparing forecasts for the first stages of resettlement, and carrying out large-scale awareness campaigns to encourage voluntary return.



No less important is the ongoing infrastructure revolution unfolding across the liberated territories. Modern residential complexes, schools, kindergartens, healthcare facilities, cultural centers, roads, power lines, and water networks are being built. These projects are not just about rebuilding what was lost—they represent a reimagining of the region’s future as a zone of sustainable development, innovation, and cultural renewal.



To date, over 40,000 Azerbaijani citizens have returned and now live, work, and build new lives on these lands. This is not a statistic—it is living proof that the Great Return is no longer a dream but a reality in motion.



At the heart of this transformative process lies the “First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories,” approved by Presidential Decree on November 16, 2022. This comprehensive and strategic document defines the principles and stages of return, serving as a roadmap for coordinated, long-term development. Projects implemented within its framework—from new housing and transportation hubs to modern energy infrastructure—are tangible proof that life is being reborn on these lands.



A major milestone in this effort was the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to Shusha, Khojaly, and Aghdam on May 9–10. This visit coincided with the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth and served as a powerful symbol that his vision and political legacy are being fulfilled. The President’s historic words, spoken at Heydar Aliyev’s grave on the day Shusha was liberated—“The task has been accomplished!”—captured the ideological and historic essence of this national mission.



During the visit, groundbreaking ceremonies were held for a new residential complex in Shusha, a Digital Governance Center and the Khojaly substation were inaugurated, and the Mugham Center, railway station, and bus terminal in Aghdam were opened. These milestones highlight the formation of a new, modern infrastructure. At the same time, special emphasis is placed on environmentally sustainable development in accordance with the “green energy” concept, positioning Karabakh as a region built on ecological responsibility.



Equally important is the cultural and spiritual revival of the region. Restoring religious and historical monuments destroyed during the occupation is a key pillar of the Great Return. With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, mosques, cultural sites, and architectural landmarks are being reconstructed. A striking example is the new mosque inaugurated on May 9 in the village of Dashalti in the Shusha district—a testament to the Azerbaijani people’s deep connection to their heritage and faith.



The opening of the Aghdam Mugham Center marks the symbolic return of Azerbaijan’s national musical art to its birthplace. As President Aliyev noted in his address, the scale of reconstruction in Karabakh is unprecedented, reflecting not only economic revival but also cultural renaissance. Plans to host mugham competitions and music festivals here signal Karabakh’s revival as a key cultural center of Azerbaijan.

In essence, the Great Return is not simply about resettling displaced persons. It is about restoring the soul of a nation—its history, its culture, its national spirit—to the land from which it was uprooted. The new cities and villages rising from the ruins, the new way of life built through the will and determination of the people, are vivid proof that Azerbaijan has re-established sovereign control over its historic lands. We can say with full confidence that in the coming years, Karabakh and East Zangezur will become some of the most developed and dynamic regions of the country. Life will not only return to these lands—it will flourish anew, shaped by resilience, hope, and love for the homeland.

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az