President Aliyev lays foundation stone for Sabirabad Industrial Hub

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sabirabad Industrial Hub, Trend reports.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state about the work done to create industrial hubs in Azerbaijan. The first industrial hub in Azerbaijan was established in Neftchala by the relevant order of President Ilham Aliyev. There are nine plants and a small workshop in Neftchala Industrial Hub, which was inaugurated with the participation of the head of state this September. Neftchala Industrial Hub created 474 jobs.

Another industrial hub will be established in Masalli in accordance with the order of the Azerbaijani president dated June 13, 2016.

The head of state was informed that Masalli Industrial Hub will occupy a total area of 10 hectares. The construction of the facility started this July and will end in April 2018. Masalli Industrial Hub will create 600 jobs.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed of Hajigabul Industrial Hub, construction of which is to begin January 2018.

Sabirabad Industrial Hub will cover an area of 20 hectares.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for Sabirabad Industrial Hub.

