President Aliyev meets Czech PM Babis at Davos summit

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in Davos on January 21 to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides said there were strong opportunities to broaden cooperation across a wide range of areas, including political, economic, energy, mechanical engineering, transport, and other fields. They also stressed the importance of mutual visits at various levels in further deepening bilateral relations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Aliyev and Prime Minister Babiš exchanged views on the future development of bilateral relations, upcoming contacts, and other issues of mutual interest.

The Czech prime minister invited President Aliyev to pay an official visit to the Czech Republic, while the Azerbaijani head of state, in turn, invited Prime Minister Babiš to visit Azerbaijan. Both leaders accepted the invitations.

News.Az