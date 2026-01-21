Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss expanding military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff Colonel General Karim Valiyev met in Doha on Wednesday with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani and the Chief of the General Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces Lieutenant General Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the sides expressed confidence that bilateral military ties would continue to develop and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar in the military and military technical fields, News.Az reports. They emphasised the importance of holding joint military exercises and held an extensive exchange of views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

The discussions also highlighted the significance of the DIMDEX 2026 exhibition in terms of enhancing countries’ maritime defence capabilities. The meetings were attended by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Qatar Adish Mammadov.

