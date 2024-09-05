President Aliyev meets with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Rome

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, has begun in Rome.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at the Chigi Palace in Rome.Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, welcomed Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan.President Ilham Aliyev and President of the Council of Ministers Giorgia Meloni reviewed the guard of honor.The Italian delegation was introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while the Azerbaijani delegation was introduced to President of the Council of Ministers Giorgia Meloni.They then posed for photographs together.

News.Az