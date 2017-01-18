President Aliyev meets with managing director of VPS Healthcare

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with managing director of VPS Healthcare of the United Arab Emirates Shamsheer Vayalil.

Report informs that the due information was provided by the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.

During the meeting, high level of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates was emphasized. Good prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and VPS Healthcare in the field of health were stressed.

They discussed issues of cooperation in this field.

