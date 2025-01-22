President Aliyev meets with president of US Congress of Christian Leaders in Davos

On January 22, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Johnnie Moore, President of the U.S. Congress of Christian Leaders, at the latter’s request in Davos.

The discussion emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to religious freedoms, noting with satisfaction that representatives of various nations and religions have historically lived in peace, tranquility, and harmony in the country, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. The meeting included an exchange of views on the positive prospects for Azerbaijan-U.S. relations during Trump’s tenure.President Ilham Aliyev stated that the Biden-Blinken administration exhibited a biased stance towards Azerbaijan, which resulted in a crisis in bilateral relations. The head of state described the reinstatement of Section 907 as an expression of ingratitude by the Biden-Blinken administration.The sides also discussed the future trajectory of Azerbaijan's relations with the Trump administration.

News.Az