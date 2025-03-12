President Aliyev: Nizami Ganjavi International Center’s activities highly valued on global scale

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 12, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin, co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, along with former heads of state and government, and members of the Center’s Board of Trustees.

The guests first congratulated the head of state on the excellent organization and successful hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan. They emphasized that crucial decisions regarding the climate agenda and climate finance were made in Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to the members of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for their active participation in COP29. Recalling that the Center organized more than 16 different panels and operated a dedicated pavilion during COP29, the head of state noted that these efforts had contributed to advancing the COP agenda.

Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin emphasized that the Center contributes to promoting humanism worldwide, drawing inspiration from the principles, ideas, and philosophy of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the Center's activities, rooted in the philosophy of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi, are highly valued on a global scale. The Azerbaijani President highlighted the Center's active role in discussing critical issues on the international agenda and contributing to finding solutions. The head of state also underscored the significance of the 12th Global Baku Forum, stressing that the event is dedicated to important topics related to shaping the new world order.

Ismail Serageldin stated that around 400 influential political figures from various regions of the world would participate in the forum. He added that the event would feature panels and discussions on pressing global issues, including multilateral diplomacy, a multipolar world, the UN’s Pact for the Future, the formation of a new world order, the role of middle powers in this process, post-conflict reconstruction efforts, and other critical topics.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan would host the UN World Urban Forum in 2026, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the country, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, and UN institutions within this framework.

The President responded to various questions from the members of the Center’s Board of Trustees.

The meeting continued with further discussions.

News.Az