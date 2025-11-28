President Aliyev offers condolences to China's Xi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to Chinese leader Xi Jinping following a deadly fire in Hong Kong that claimed 128 lives.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many lives in the devastating fire that broke out in an apartment complex in Hong Kong,” President Aliyev said in his letter of condolences, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my profound condolences to you, to the families and loved ones of those who perished, and to the friendly people of China, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he added.

Authorities reported that the blaze, Hong Kong’s deadliest in decades, lasted 40 hours before firefighting operations concluded. Around 200 people were still unaccounted for, according to the city’s security chief, as families continued searching hospital lists for missing relatives.

