President Aliyev: Opening of Zangazur corridor is one of most important issues on agenda now

A new situation has emerged in the region now, and a new reality has been created, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Akif Cagatay Kilic.

The head of state stressed that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history.

“It has been resolved. It is over. We must now look to the future and think about cooperation in our region, especially about the implementation of transport projects,” he added.

President Aliyev pointed out that the opening of the Zangazur corridor is one of the most important issues on the agenda now.

“I am confident that we will achieve this through joint effort,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

News.Az