President Aliyev orders financial support for religious institutions

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to allocate financial assistance to religious institutions across the country, News.az reports citing Azertac .

According to the Order, AZN 3 million from the 2025 President’s Reserve Fund will be allocated to the Caucasus Muslims Office. In addition, financial support will be provided to several other religious communities: 350,000 manat each to the Russian Orthodox Church’s Baku and Azerbaijan Diocese, the Religious Community of Mountain Jews in Baku, the Baku Religious Community of European Jews, the Baku Religious Community of Sephardic Jews, the Apostolic Prefecture of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, and the Albanian-Udi Christian Community in Azerbaijan. Furthermore, 350,000 manat will be allocated to the Moral Values Promotion Fund under the State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions of Azerbaijan to support non-Islamic religious communities.The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to ensure the timely disbursement of these funds.

News.Az