President Aliyev: Policy of hostility against Azerbaijan does not stop

The policy of hostility against Azerbaijan does not stop, President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents in the city of Jabrayil, News.Az reports.

Today marks the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil city from the Armenian occupation. “Sixty pro-Armenian members of the U.S. Congress have appealed to the American government to impose new sanctions on Azerbaijan. This morning, I skimmed through that appeal; it is a vile appeal and cannot influence our will. However, what does it show? The policy of hostility against us does not stop,” President Aliyev noted.The head of state said: “When I looked at that appeal, I guessed that both its author and its addressee are the same. Because the addressee is the U.S. Secretary of State. However, I have not the slightest doubt that this appeal was also written within the U.S. State Department. In other words, they are writing letters to themselves to threaten and accuse us.”He pointed out that the liberation of Jabrayil holds great significance as it was the first city to be freed from occupation during the Second Karabakh War. “By that time, the war had been ongoing for a week, with nearly 20 villages, including those in the Jabrayil district, already liberated. However, Jabrayil was the first city to be reclaimed, and the Jabrayil operation was of special importance. Our army displayed immense professionalism and heroism, driving the occupiers out of Jabrayil. May Allah bless all our martyrs! The Azerbaijani Armed Forces demonstrated true courage, dedication, and valor during the Patriotic War, and we will forever be proud of our martyrs,” the head of state emphasized.He also stated that the ongoing work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories is of a special nature, unprecedented in its scale.“No other country that has experienced from occupation or war has managed to carry out rebuilding works with such speed and quality. Because this work is being done according to comprehensive and precise plans,” the head of state noted.“Yesterday, I reviewed the reconstruction of Horovlu village, which, like Jabrayil city, was liberated on the same day. In a few months, likely in the first half of next year, residents will return to Horovlu,” President Aliyev underlined.President Aliyev also criticized Armenia for violating all norms and principles of international law.“Armenia violated all norms and principles of international law by occupying approximately 20 percent of our lands, conducting ethnic cleansing, committing the Khojaly genocide, and destroying all our cities and villages. Has any official representative of a Western state ever criticized them? No,” he said.The president also stated that the Minsk Group was merely covering up these issues, partially justifying the Armenian occupation, and pushing Azerbaijan toward a humiliating peace. “When we raised our voice for justice on all international platforms, we were told that our words were too harsh. This sharp rhetoric does not bring peace closer; it pushes it further away. There is no military solution to this conflict. In other words, France and other Western states like it were doing everything they could to make this occupation permanent.”President Aliyev also highlighted US' anti-Azerbaijan actions.“America imposed sanctions against us in 1992, at a time when our territories were being lost. The sanctions were lifted in 2001,” he noted.Speaking about the reasons for this, the head of state said: “Their occupation activities in Afghanistan had begun, a war of aggression had started, and they needed us. As long as they remained in Afghanistan, these sanctions were lifted by the American President every year. However, when they fled Afghanistan—right in front of the whole world—these sanctions were reimposed against us. Is there a degree of ingratitude or not?!”The head of state continued: “Today is a day of mourning for anti-Azerbaijan forces. How can it be that Azerbaijan restored its rights without our permission, without asking anyone, without fearing anyone, and without regard for anyone? It was achieved through its own strength and the sacrifices of its children. They cannot forgive us for this.”The head of state remarked, “Today, sanctions are imposed on Azerbaijan by America. Afterwards, they say, 'Let’s strengthen our friendship.' What kind of friendship can be discussed?” President Aliyev emphasized that “we must rely solely on our strength and should not be deceived by any promises, sweet words, or false statements.”The Azerbaijani leader also warned Armenia over its dangerous games.“Armenia has engaged in dangerous games, and they should not forget the history of the Second Karabakh War. They should not forget how they begged us for help on their knees and how they appealed to Russia at the highest levels—perhaps ten times a day—to stop the war,” he said.The head of state also emphasized, “Let them not forget the anti-terror operation. They should remember that we achieved what we wanted in that geography. Without regard for anyone or anything, we eradicated the roots of separatism in just a few hours.”

News.Az