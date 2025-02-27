President Aliyev praises political relations between Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has called the first visit of Guinea-Bissau’s president to Baku ‘historic event.’

“This trip is a historic visit. For the first time, the President of Guinea-Bissau is visiting us on an official visit. We have already discussed important issues on our bilateral agenda and agreed to strengthen our efforts to develop partnership in all areas,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Praising the political relations between the two countries, the Azerbaijani President emphasized: “We always support each other within international organizations and will continue to do so, primarily in the United Nations and other institutions like the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.”

News.Az