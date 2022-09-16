Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev: Prolongation of Azerbaijan's NAM chairmanship for one more year is sign of respect

The prolongation of Azerbaijan's Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement for one more year until 2023 is a sign of respect, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that since 2019, Azerbaijan has been chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, the second largest international institution after the UN, which unites 120 countries.

“Our chairmanship was unanimously prolonged for one more year until 2023 and this is a sign of respect, confidence and trust in our country. Azerbaijan will continue to build its activities based on international law, justice and global security,” President Aliyev added.


