President Aliyev: Revolutionary change happened in sphere of public services in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A revolutionary change happened in sphere of public services in Azerbaijan in recent years, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at a conference dedicated to the fourth year of implementation of the state program on socio-economic development of regions of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018, held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku Jan. 29.

The head of state said that the creation of the ASAN Service Centers became a revolutionary turn in this area.

"Over the past five years, about 20 million applications have been submitted at these centers, and the coefficient of recognition of ASAN Service Centers is about 100 percent. A very serious fight against bribery, corruption, bureaucracy is being carried out. This struggle is also conducted in the sphere of systemic measures. I can say that institutional measures are the most effective measures. Naturally, punitive measures are applied, they also have significance," said President Aliyev, according to Trend.

The head of state noted that the institutional measures are the most effective steps, as they say, taken to narrow the space for corruption and bribery.

News.Az

News.Az