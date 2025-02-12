President Aliyev says Somalian counterpart’s visit to Azerbaijan will open new page in bilateral ties

President Aliyev says Somalian counterpart’s visit to Azerbaijan will open new page in bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said he is confident that his Somalian counterpart’s visit to Baku will open a new page in relations between the two countries.

“This is a historic visit and the first in the history of bilateral relations between our countries. I am sure that the visit will open a new page in the close friendly relationship between our countries,” said President Aliyev during a joint press conference with his Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state noted: “The documents, which have been signed today, clearly demonstrate our mutual will to develop bilateral ties in many areas. I am sure that all what have been signed today in Baku will be materialized and will elevate our relations to a higher level.”

At the press conference, President Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s strong defense industry potential.

“Azerbaijan have elaborated strong defense industry potential, manufacturing many of the defense equipment,” he said.

“Defense cooperation, training, and also potentially, the joint manufacturing of defense equipment and supply of defense equipment from Azerbaijan to Somalia should be one of the important areas of our cooperation,” the president added.

The head of state underlined that an important part of Azerbaijan-Somalia partnership is mutual support in international institutions.

“We will definitely continue to support each other in the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international institutions. Because this is very important for both countries to have partners and friends on whom they can rely,” he said.

News.Az