President Aliyev signs decree to establish West Industrial Park

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree establishing the West Industrial Park in Ganja city and Shamkir district.

The park is designed to provide modern infrastructure and management systems to support entrepreneurial activities, foster competitive production through advanced technologies, and facilitate the development of businesses, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy will oversee the park’s operation, management, and development.

An initial allocation of 500,000 AZN from the President’s reserve fund in the 2026 state budget has been earmarked for planning and preparing the park’s infrastructure.

