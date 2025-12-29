Azerbaijan approves 2026 state budget with projected deficits

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the “State Budget for 2026,” following its adoption by the National Assembly on December 9.

Under the new law, the state budget revenues for 2026 are projected at 38.609 billion manats, a 0.7% increase compared to the approved 2025 forecast. Expenditures are expected to reach 41.704 billion manats, also up 0.7%, resulting in a budget deficit of 3.095 billion manats, 1.4% higher than last year, News.Az repors, citing local media.

The country’s consolidated budget is forecast to generate revenues of 44.969 billion manats and expenditures of 48.839 billion manats, representing increases of 2.3% and 2.5%, respectively, over the 2025 approved forecast. This will result in a consolidated budget deficit of 3.869 billion manats, up 5.2% year-on-year.

The 2026 budget is based on an assumed oil price of $65 per barrel.

