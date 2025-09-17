President Aliyev thanks Trump: ‘I greatly value our friendship’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has publicly replied to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent post on the social network Truth Social.

In a message shared on his X account, President Aliyev thanked Trump for his kind words.

“Thank you, President Donald Trump, for your kind words on your TruthSocial account. I deeply appreciate your important role in advancing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in hosting the historic Washington Summit. You are the architect of the eternal friendship and the emerging strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States. I greatly value our friendship,” the Azerbaijani leader wrote.

News.Az