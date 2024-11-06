President Aliyev: Transportation through Azerbaijani territory via East-West transport corridor grows

+ ↺ − 16 px

Recently, transportation through Azerbaijani territory via the East-West transport corridor has increased even more, said President Ilham Aliyev during the Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Bishkek on Wednesday.

The head of state noted a significant rise in transit traffic, with an increase of nearly 15 percent in the volume of transportation with member and observer states from January to September 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, News.Az reports.President Aliyev also noted that several projects aimed at digitalizing the Middle Corridor and simplifying trade are currently in progress."These projects will enhance logistics efficiency and reduce costs," the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az