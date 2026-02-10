President Aliyev: Trump route will strengthen regional peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Trump route will not only connect two part of parts of Azerbaijan, but also will be a very reliable, safe and large scale transportation corridor. It will connect Asia with Europe through the territory of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and other neighbors,” President Ilham Aliyev stated during his press statement with US Vice President James David Vance, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state said that this will strengthen what has been achieved on the peace track in the region.

News.Az