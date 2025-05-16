President Aliyev, UK PM Starmer meet in Tirana - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a brief meeting in Tirana, Albania on Friday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of European Political Community in Tirana, News.Az reports.

The UK Embassy in Baku posted the video of the meeting on its X page, calling it ‘another demonstration of the UK-Azerbaijan partnership’.

PM @Keir_Starmer @PresidentAz Ilham Aliyev at European Political Community Summit.



Another demonstration of strong partnership. pic.twitter.com/WvlEy3YDkp — UK in Azerbaijan (@ukinazerbaijan) May 16, 2025

News.Az