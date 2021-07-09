President Aliyev: World now facing challenges of climate change, risks that pose threat to global security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Along with the pandemic, the world is now facing the challenges of climate change and a number of risks that pose a threat to global security, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the participants of the 24th Eurasian Economic Summit.

The head of state noted that the Eurasian Economic Summit has been successfully promoting peace and dialogue for many years and has always made a valuable contribution to the development of cooperation in the Eurasian region as a platform for discussing new challenges in the era of globalization.

“This year's summit is being held under the motto “Humanity deserves better”, which has a great symbolic meaning,” he said.

“Today, every single one of us is responsible for the well-being of mankind, for the human factor to be at the center of all interests and policies on a global scale, and for people to live in a world they deserve. Along with the pandemic, our world is now facing the challenges of climate change and a number of risks that pose a threat to global security.”

“All these problems are global, and their solution is possible only through global cooperation. Joint work on problems that pose a threat to humanity, ensuring justice, regional cooperation and eliminating inequality are also key conditions for new geopolitical order,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az