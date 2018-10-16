President allocates funds for construction of school in Lankaran

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, providing initial allocation for the construction of a new school in Shikhakeran village in Lankaran district.

Under the Presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is initially allocated two million manats for the construction of the 432-seat school.

