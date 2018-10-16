Yandex metrika counter

President allocates funds for construction of school in Lankaran

  • Economics
  • Share
President allocates funds for construction of school in Lankaran

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, providing initial allocation for the construction of a new school in Shikhakeran village in Lankaran district.

Under the Presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is initially allocated two million manats for the construction of the 432-seat school.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      